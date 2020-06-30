Nikki and Brie Bella ask for prayers as their mom undergoes brain surgery

Nikki and Brie Bella are asking for "all the prayers and love" for their mom as she undergoes brain surgery to remove a tumor that has been paralyzing her face.

The "Total Bellas" stars told their followers on Tuesday that doctors discovered a mass on the brain stem of their mom, Kathy Colace Laurinaitis, and that she is undergoing surgery to remove it.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way," Nikki wrote on Instagram. She also shared photos of the Bella matriarch smiling with her family over the years.

"Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today," Nikki added. "She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!"

Fans may recognize Colace Laurinaitis from her daughters' reality show, which she has made guest appearances on several times since 2016.

Brie sent her mom good vibes with a sweet Instagram post. She said doctors initially thought her mom had Bell's palsy, a sudden and temporary weakness in facial muscles that causes one side of the face to droop.

She added that she "couldn't sleep because I was praying all night."

"She’s a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today," Brie wrote.

It's been an eventful year for the 36-year-old Bella Twins. Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child this summer, around the same time that Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting baby no. 2.