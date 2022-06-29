“I threw out all the junk food in the house, and right after our appointment today, I’m going straight to the grocery store to buy only healthy food.”

“I told the kids no more french fries!”

“I know what I need to do. I just need to do it.”

If any of these sound familiar to you, I have two words for you: Whoa, Nellie!

You might be holding yourself back when it comes to building healthy habits, because that’s just it— habits are built over time, not made out of thin air.

In between the extremes of bingeing and restriction, there is an exciting world of reasonable behavior! Courtesy Heather Martin

My favorite part of nutrition counseling is helping patients see how their thinking patterns and assumptions are actually sabotaging their hard work, and then how to reframe. Here are five ways you might be digging your own pitfalls.

1. Perfectionism

Perfection is an awful tyrant. It lies. It will tell you that none of your perfectly fine efforts, the ones that I am really proud of you for, are good enough. And if you are happy with how you are doing, then when something inevitably happens to throw you off your game, when someone gets sick or things are crazy at work and you pick up fast food every night for a week, does it let you move on the following week and pick up where you left off? Noooooo, it tells you that you broke it! “You’re just hopelessly terrible at this,” it says, “What is wrong with you?” When everyone on social media is obviously brilliant and excellent and living their best Speedo-wearing lives drinking their beet and kale juice, you are sadly a total lump of a failure who should just quit.

The reframe? Let it go.

When you let go of perfection, you open yourself to the possibility of improvement, and any improvement is worth making. Let’s say you pick up fast food every night now. Instead of saying no more french fries, you could say you’re going to cook dinner once a week. That would be a 15% reduction in your consumption of french fries! Or, instead of throwing out every recipe you’ve ever made and going vegan overnight, start by having meatless Monday. If that goes well, once you’ve gotten some easy and appealing recipes under your belt, found some snacks you like, then you can think about going for it. Sustainable change does not happen by flipping a switch. I hear that you want to set a healthy diet habit, but it isn’t just one habit; it’s about a thousand! I didn’t learn how to plan, implement and prepare a healthy meal plan in a single one-hour class. Why would you expect yourself to, after talking to a dietitian for one appointment, or just reading a handout your doctor gave you?

Related: 6 habits to borrow from people who live the longest

2. All-or-nothing thinking

Nothing will hamstring your attempts at establishing healthier habits more than this one. Often, by the time a client gets to me, they’ve already cycled through many rounds of different restrictive diets alternating with eating whatever they want. They may have lost and regained weight more than once, or reversed prediabetes only to see it come roaring back. When we talk over their history, they typically say that they were “doing really well” and then hit a wall, and they feel like they’ve failed. (Sound familiar?) They didn’t fail, though; they were just spending all of their willpower budget in one place, allocating a lot of money and countless hours meal planning or following a tightly controlled, tunnel-vision eating plan not written with them in mind, with long lists of “unhealthy” foods they love versus “healthy” foods they don’t like or don’t know how to cook. They felt controlled by their food, it was too much to sustain, and they gave up.

The reframe: Aim for the middle.

I like to draw this graph for people I meet in the office.

As you can see, between spending all that time and effort to force yourself into a healthy pattern that doesn’t work for your life, and just giving up and eating junk all the time, there is a whole range of reasonable behavior. Who knew, right? Some weeks you’ll have time and energy to look up some recipes and cook, and other weeks you won’t have so much. Anywhere in there in the middle is where I hope for you to be. Getting comfortable with nuance can help you understand how there’s no such thing as a healthy or unhealthy food, either — some very high calorie foods have heart healthy fats or lots of protein, and some low-calorie foods are nutritionally useless. Too much of the former, and it might be hard to maintain your weight, but too much of the latter, and you could raise your risk for bone fractures or infection, or even low metabolism. All foods have their good and not-as-good qualities, and it’s the overall nutrient density of them together, the meeting in the middle, where you can find balance.