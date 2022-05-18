test long article

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Whatever activities you’ve got planned, make sure to go the extra mile and give your dad, or other important father in your life, something made especially for him.

While he’s probably not going to turn down a grill or new set of golf clubs, a DIY Father’s Day gift made by you and the kids takes things to a whole new level.

From stylish rope coasters for the table to adorable DIY fishing lures, he’ll appreciate the extra time you took to make him one of these do-it-yourself gifts for Father’s Day.

Better yet, have everyone in the family pitch in to make one of these crafts together and you’re sure to create a keepsake he’ll treasure for years to come.

Don’t worry, if making a Father’s Day gift from scratch feels like too much work, it’s OK to go the more traditional route by giving him a gift or card with a special message written inside.

But you’d be surprised at what you can do with just a few supplies and some planning — no mad crafting skills required. With just a little inspiration you can make one of these heartfelt DIY Father’s Day gift ideas in no time.

Rope coasters

There’s nothing like a cool drink to help chill out on Father’s Day. These rope coasters will ensure that his glass doesn’t leave one of those pesky rings on the table. All you need to make them is cotton rope, cork coasters and embroidery thread and you’ll have the perfect DIY Father’s Day gift.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Color-blocked golf tees

If your father loves golfing, these paint-dipped golf tees are sure to be a hit. They’re quick and easy to make, requiring only some long golf tees and paint. Personalize them with his favorite colors and he’ll have the most stylish tees on the course.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

DIY cornhole game

Who doesn’t love a game of cornhole? Perfect for outdoor gatherings and backyard cookouts, cornhole is fun for the whole family. For Father’s Day, make him his own corn hole game. It’s going to take a bit of extra work, so give yourself plenty of time.

Get the tutorial at My Frugal Adventures.

Personalized hammer

Give your father a one-of-a-kind hammer to use on his next home project. Have everyone collaborate on a special message, then use a permanent marker to write it on the handle. From there have mom, or other adult, use a wood burner to engrave the message permanently.

Get the tutorial at The Flying Couponer.

Fishing lure

Taking dad fishing is one of the most popular ways to spend Father’s Day. If you’re headed out, don’t forget to bring the bait, tackle and one of these made-by-you lures. Requiring only a few essentials, they’re relatively easy to make. Because of the sharp hooks, this one requires extra care and should only be done by adults.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

Chalkboard conversation cookie jar

After ice cream, dads love cookies. Give him his own jar for Father’s Day to store all his favorites in one place. This craft idea from is easy and inexpensive. Customize this conversation cookie jar with his name or warning to ‘keep out’ of his personal stash!

Get the tutorial at MomAdvice.

Indigo bookmark

The only thing dad needs to go along with his summer thriller (other than a hammock and pair of Bermuda shorts) is a bookmark to ensure he doesn’t lose his page while taking a nap. These easy-to-make bookmarks will do the trick and are stylish to boot.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Succulent garden

Who knew colanders could be so cute and practical at the same time? This DIY planter idea is the perfect gift for your gardener dad, stepdad, grandfather or anyone else with a green thumb.

Get the tutorial at My Frugal Adventures.

Book clock

If your dad could use a little extra time to read (pun totally intended), then this clock book is exactly what he needs. This inspired idea requires a hardcover book, clock kit and a handful of other supplies to make this unique DIY Father’s Day gift.

Get the tutorial from Julie Measures.

Root beer float kit

Give him what he really wants for Father’s Day — ice cream. This cute root beer float kit is quick work to put together. You’ll need a jar, ice cream scoop, root beer, straws and whatever else you feel like adding.

Get the tutorial at A Cup Full of Sass.

“Thanks for helping me grow” plant

These tags are primarily intended for teacher appreciation, but they also double as sweet gifts for fathers. After all, helping kids grow is what dads do best. You’ll need some card stock paper, skewers, a hole punch and a plant to put this one together.

Get the tutorial at Faking it Fabulous.

Dad’s candy ‘stache

This DIY Father’s Day gift is a cinch to put together and your dad doesn’t even need a mustache to appreciate it. Pick up a mixed bag of his favorite candy at the store, a jar, some embellishments and assemble. Dad will be happy to have his own ‘stache’ of candy whenever he’s in the mood for something sweet.

Get the tutorial at Alice Wingerden.

Father’s Day keychain

If he’s the best dad in the world (and you know he is), then tell him with one of these inspired keychain ideas. They’re not hard to make and you’ll find almost all the supplies at your local craft store.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

DIY art bowl

All that’s needed for this super-stylish bowl idea is a white bowl, oil-based permanent markers and mod podge. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the design, which can be as simple or intricate as you like!

Get the tutorial at Little House of Four.

Stamped plant marker

Gardeners and recyclers alike will totally fall for these plant markers made from repurposed tin can lids. Use them to tell herbs apart or mark your veggies. To make them you’ll need lids, paint, jewelry wire, letter stamps and a few other items.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

Framed kids’ art

Channel your child’s inner Monet by letting them create a masterpiece for dad like this charming framed watercolor. First, have them paint an original work of art, then once it’s had a chance to dry, set it in an elegant mat and frame for display in dad’s office or anywhere else!

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

GoGolf Gift Basket

Epoxy handprint coasters

They grow up so fast, so preserve your kids’ precious little handprints forever with these epoxy handprint coasters by Ashley Ode. To make them you’ll need 4x4 tiles, mod podge, paint, markers and epoxy. along with these

Get the tutorial at Little Rays of Life.

This unique picture frame by The Soccer Mom Blog is exactly what dad needs to add a little pizazz to his desk. It's a project everyone can help with and you probably have most of the supplies on-hand. You'll need flour, salt, food coloring, a metallic permanent marker and photos. Get the tutorial at The Soccer Mom Blog.

Lemon Green Tea Soap

Tea lovers will appreciate this fragrant DIY soap made with lemon oil and matcha green tea powder. According to the blogger, it's easy to make and since the scent isn't floral or sweet, it's 'something to keep in mind when looking for DIY gifts for men

Even if your dad doesn't play golf, he'll still enjoy eating up these chocolate-covered golf ball cookies. You can't go wrong with these sweet confections that are both clever and delicious.

Get the tutorial at Sugar, Spice & Glitter.

Does your dad leave his change all over the house? If he does then this adorable dish idea will help keep it all in one place. Better yet? It'll be handmade just for him by his favorite people. To make it you'll need clay, paint, paintbrushes, a pencil and rolling pin.

Cactus painted rocks

Your kids will totally love painting these cute cactus rocks for dad, then planning a hike or walk to hide them for others to find. But they also make great paperweights if he wants to hang on to them. According to the blogger, these cactus rocks are an especially good project for older kids and tweens.

Get the tutorial at Projects with Kids.

This wood-stacking game is a fun project for the entire family and is something everyone can play once it’s finished! To get these vibrant colors, use a tie-dye kit instead of paint and the result is stunning.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Bottle cap fishing lures

These bottle cap fishing lures are the cutest thing ever and are a clever way to use discarded bottle caps. If your dad likes to fish, these are the perfect addition to his tackle box. Because this project uses fishhooks, it requires extra care and should be made only by adults.

Get the tutorial at 2 Little Holligans.

DIY photo coasters

These photo coasters will be a hit with dad on Father’s Day. In order to make them, you’ll need ceramic tiles, photos, mod podge, cork sheet and a protective finish stain.

Get the tutorial at Little House of Four.

Handwritten coffee mug

Making a DIY Father’s Day gift doesn’t much easier than picking up a white coffee mug and some porcelain paint markers in this craft idea. Your kids can show off their art skills while creating a designer mug made especially for him.

Get the tutorial at Sarah Yewman.

King of the grill apron

This DIY Father’s Day apron officially crowns him ‘King of the Grill’ at the next backyard cookout. Featuring your child’s handprint, all you need to make it are some basic supplies including a plain apron, paint and permanent marker.

Get the tutorial at On My Kids Plate.

Homemade shaving oil

Make dad his very own bottle of shaving oil with just a few simple ingredients. According to the blogger, it’s a ‘great homemade alternative to shaving gel’ and will leave his skin silky smooth.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Pet portrait clock

Help dad keep track of time while immortalizing Fido or Fluffy at the same time with this photo wall clock. You’ll need a printed photo of your pet, glue, a clock kit, nail polish and a precision cutting knife.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Custom-made cuff links

Turn your kids’ art into a pair of cuff links he’ll be proud to wear the next time he dresses up. According to the blogger, they’re a sweet, but subtle way for dad to wear something made by the kids. These cuff links will likely require a trip to the craft store for supplies.

Get the tutorial at Creative Green Living.

