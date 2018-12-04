Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By A. Pawlowski

Check your fridge before making dinner tonight: An Arizona company is recalling millions more pounds of beef over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella, the government announced Tuesday.

The expanded recall by JBS Tolleson now involves some 12 million pounds of ground beef and other raw beef products that were packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7, 2018. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned some people may still have them stored in their freezers.

The beef was shipped to stores around the country — potentially including big chains such as Walmart, Winn Dixie and Sam’s Club — under many brand names.

Action to take:

Look for beef labeled with the establishment number “EST. 267,” which is usually found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can also check the government’s full list of recalled products. The affected brands include Cedar River Farms, Kroger, Gourmet Burger and more.

If you find any of the recalled products, don’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

If you have any questions about the recall, contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Why the recall has been expanded:

JBS Tolleson first took action in October, recalling almost 7 million pounds of products after an outbreak of salmonella illnesses was linked to its beef.

An investigation found 246 people sickened in 26 states. As of Nov. 15, 59 people have been hospitalized, but no one has died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The most common symptoms of illness caused by salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The expanded recall comes after government health officials found more “EST. 267” ground beef products that were not part of the initial October recall.