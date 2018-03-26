“It is uncontrolled and potentially dangerous,” said Dr. Dean Mitchell, clinical associate professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York. “I am open to a lot of things. But I would like more literature and reporting (on bee sting acupuncture).”

There’s little to no research on apitherapy. While the case study notes this is the first reported death from apitherapy, experts believe allergic reactions happen all the time with this treatment.

“You are freaking injecting someone with bee venom,” said Dr. Adam Friedman, an associate professor of dermatology at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “I am sure allergic reactions happen more than we think.”

Apitherapy seems to be used most commonly for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, pain and inflammation.

“It kind of makes sense. While the stings hurt, they can kind of (stop) the nerve’s capacity to send out signals,” said Friedman.

This would, in theory, provide relief from pain.

But doctors have no idea how bee sting therapy would even work, stressed Dr. Ricardo Madrigal-Burgaleta, author of the case study from the Journal of Investigational Allergology and Clinical Immunology.

“Apitherapy promises — by a completely unknown mechanism and with no clinical evidence — to cure a wide range of maladies,” he said via email.