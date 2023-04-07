What do bed bug bites look like? Pictures to help you identify and treat them

As annoying as bed bugs are, the reclusive creatures rarely make their presence known — aside from the itchy, red clusters of bites they leave you with in the morning — as you can see in the below pictures of bed bug bites.

“As you might imagine, bed bugs are kind of a cryptic species," Matt Frye, Ph.D., an entomologist and educator with the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University, tells TODAY.com.

Bed bugs "like to hide and they don’t want to be detected,” he explains. But they do have some preferences for their living spaces: cramped, dark and near food (you).

"You can kind of assume that they're going to be somewhere near where you spend a lot of time in the dark," Lynn Kimsey, Ph.D., distinguished professor of entomology and director of the UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology, tells TODAY.com.

"They're going to be in the vicinity of the bed or a couch or someplace where you might lie there for a long period of time," she says.

But bed bugs and the hallmark signs of their presence can be much harder to spot than the itchy, red welts they leave on your skin, the experts say. Even then, it can be tough to really know whether your bites came from bed bugs or another insect, or if they're another type of rash or hives.

Here's what you need to know about bed bugs, photos to help you identify bed bug bites and warning signs that you might have lots of tiny, hungry new roommates.

What do bed bug bites look like?

Bed bugs can be kind of "cryptic" and hard to find in a home, experts say. Their bites might be the only sign you can find. Alamy

To make things perfectly clear: Bed bugs are parasitic insects that bite people and eat their blood, which is unsettling enough on its own. But the bites can also cause irritating skin reactions.

People can react to bed bugs in so many different ways that it can be challenging — sometimes even impossible — to identify bed bug bites from the bites alone, Frye says. Depending on the person, bed bug bites might look similar to flea bites, mosquito bites or spider bites, or they might not be noticeable at all.

“There’s nothing truly unique about lesions caused by bed bugs” that can be used to diagnose them, dermatologist Dr. Benjamin N. Ungar tells TODAY.com.

While there are some clues to determine if you have bed bug bites, "they're by no means foolproof," says Ungar, who is the director of the Alopecia Center of Excellence and director of the Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis Clinic at Mount Sinai.

The most common way a bed bug bite shows up is a red itchy bump, he explains. There can also be a flat area of redness surrounding the bump itself. For some people, the reaction can be as small as a pinprick, Frye says, while others have "fairly exuberant" reactions, adds Ungar.

Are bed bug bites itchy?

At the extreme end of the spectrum, people may have reactions all over. "A part of their body that wasn't touched or bitten by bed bugs can start itching," Frye says. "They can have whole-body sensations as a result of the proteins that are injected through the saliva."

In general, bed bug bites may cause:

Redness

Itchiness

Raised, inflamed skin bumps

In rare cases, people can develop severe allergic reactions to bed bug bites, Ungar says, which can include symptoms such as:

Itching in places that weren't bitten.

Trouble breathing.

Swelling in the tongue or lips.

Symptoms like these indicate a serious, potentially life-threatening reaction that requires immediate medical attention, Ungar says.

Having bed bugs or being concerned that you might have an infestation can also lead to mental distress, including insomnia and anxiety, Frye says.

Bed bug bites can appear in clusters or in a "breakfast, lunch and dinner" line. Joel Carillet / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Where do bed bugs bite?

Bed bugs can bite any area of your skin that isn't tightly covered, including your legs, arms and back.

"They tend to be fairly lazy, to be honest," Kimsey says. They typically bite areas of skin closest to the surface they're walking on, like the side of your legs closest to the mattress.

Bed bugs also tend to leave bites in clusters or in a line that's sometimes referred to as a "breakfast, lunch and dinner" pattern, Ungar explains. "Again, that's because it's easy," Kimsey says.

When do bed bugs bite?

"They're going to be most likely to feed on you when you're immobile for any length of time," Kimsey says, like while you're sleeping during the night or napping on the couch.

Depending on their age, bed bugs may feed for anywhere between five to 15 minutes at a time, Frye says. They may spend that whole time in one place or they might move around trying to find the ideal spot on your skin, leaving multiple bites along the way.

“If there are a couple of adult bugs that are all feeding at the same time, you can probably have five to 10 bites that are from those two to three bugs,” he explains.

Where do bed bugs live?

Bed bugs can live in any dark, compact space, Kimsey says, like the folds along the seams or piping of a mattress or sofa.

"They really prefer to be located as close to a food source as possible," Frye says. "And in this case, the food source is going to be people." Bed bugs can also be skittish and easily scared by a food source that moves, so they prefer to strike while people are immobile, like when they're asleep.

That’s why they’re most often found in areas of the bedroom that are close to where people sleep, like the headboard or crevices in the wall or floorboards, Frye says. “They can fit into very tiny cracks that are the thickness of a credit card, and they will actually aggregate in those areas.”

When bed bugs aren't feeding, "they tend to retreat" into those crevices, as well as places like electrical outlets or even inside computers, Kimsey says.

Bed bug bites are typically red, itchy and raised. Some people may have more severe reactions. Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Signs you might have bed bugs

In many cases, people only notice the bites. And it can take a lot of training to pick up on the other signs that you have a bed bug infestation, Kimsey says. "It's so hard to find their resting places," she says.

But, as Frye noted, it can be difficult to identify conclusively that your bites are from bed bugs without other signs of infestation.

Some signs you might notice include:

Black or rust-colored "fecal stains" might appear on bedding or near where the bugs are holding up, Frye says. These are the result of oxidized iron in blood they've eaten and excreted, Kimsey explains.

Keep an eye out for exoskeletons that are left behind when bed bugs shed, Frye says. "That can cling to fabric and other material near where they are molting," he explains.

A faint tangy smell, which is more noticeable with severe infestations, Kimsey says.

You might also see live bed bugs, Frye says. They'll typically stay close to where they feed, so you're more likely to spot them in the bedroom than the kitchen or bathroom, Kimsey says.

Bed bugs like to feed at night when people are asleep and not moving too much. smua / Getty Images / iStockphoto

How to treat bed bug bites

The first thing to do, the experts agree, is to investigate whether or not you truly have bed bugs — which means calling in professional pest control.

There are ways to manage the bites, but "unless the underlying issue of the bed bug presence is addressed, then there's a high likelihood that new lesions will develop," Ungar says.

To manage itchiness and skin irritation, Ungar suggests:

Taking an oral antihistamine. At night, a sedating antihistamine (such as Benadryl) can ease the itching and help you sleep, Ungar says. During the day, try a non-drowsy option, such as Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin or Xyzal

Using an over-the-counter topical hydrocortisone product

Trying an over-the-counter topical antihistamine

The over-the-counter topical options are worth trying, Ungar says, but tend not to have much of an effect on bed bug bites. A dermatologist can prescribe stronger versions of those medications that are more likely to help, he says.

Checking in with your doctor or dermatologist can also help you determine exactly what type of skin issue you're dealing with.

Bug bites, eczema and even hives "can show up in different ways that are not always easy to spot," Ungar explains. And it's not easy for people who don't have prior experience with them to figure out on their own what their skin is really trying to tell them.