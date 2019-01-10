Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers throw out any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas made by Bauer’s Candies that were bought after mid-November due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

The FDA reported in a news release that a worker at the Kentucky-based company's facility has tested positive for hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease that can sometimes cause severe illness lasting months.

The FDA has warned that a marshmallow candy with chocolate and caramel made by Bauer's Candies could potentially be contaminated. Bauers

Consumers who bought Bauer's Candies Modjeskas, individually wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in chocolate or caramel, are being urged to throw out any of them purchased after Nov. 14, 2018.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not been made aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the candies, but the FDA notes that people infected by the disease may not see symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure.

Anyone who has eaten the affected Bauer's Candies is urged to consult with a doctor.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, and pale stool, according to the FDA.