Band-Aid recognizes diverse skin with more inclusive bandages

Band-Aid is making a change to its bandages that it hopes will resonate with consumers.

The brand revealed in an Instagram post this week it is coming out with a new line of black and brown bandages in the wake of protests over racial equality that have sprung up nationwide after the death of George Floyd.

"We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the post said. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.”

Band-Aid, which is distributed by Johnson & Johnson, went on to say that it hopes to reflect the range of “skin tones” that exists in the world. The brand also said it will take action by donating to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” it said. “In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better.”

In 2005, Band-Aid launched “perfect blend” bandages that were designed to work with a wide array of skin tones, although they were eventually discontinued, a spokesperson told NBC.

"We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility," the spokesperson said in a statement. “The new Band-Aids will launch in 2021 in the company's "most popular style, flexible fabric."

Band-Aid, which has been around for a century, has been criticized over the years for failing to offer bandages that do match the tones of black and brown skin.

Bandages for other skin tones have come into the marketplace before. Tru-Colour Products and Browndages are two such companies doing so today.

Band-Aid follows the lead of other brands making changes.

Last month, Crayola announced it will begin selling a Colors of the World set of crayons with “specially formulated colors representing people of the world.”

“The subtle shades inside are formulated to better represent the growing diversity worldwide,” Crayola added.