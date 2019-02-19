Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 2:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The manufacturer of an herbal water supplement for babies has recalled the product because of a possible choking hazard.

Bottles of DG Baby Gripe Water have been pulled from Dollar General stores by Kingston Pharma “due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid,” according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA

The water, according to its product packaging, is an “herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts” intended to help relieve occasional stomach discomfort from gas, colic, hiccups and teething.

Kingston Pharma has received one report of a week-old infant having difficulty swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid, the FDA said in its recall notice.

The recalled products come in 4-ounce amber bottles with white plastic caps and UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. The product was distributed throughout the United States by Dollar General Corporation. Consumers who purchased the water should stop using the product and discard the bottles.

The FDA said any adverse reactions or quality problems associated with the water can be reported to Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by calling 844-724-7347 or e-mailing Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if their child has experienced any problem that may be related to using this product.