Ayesha Curry is giving fans a glimpse at her daily diet.

The 31-year-old actor and cookbook author, who is married to NBA star Stephen Curry, recently revealed that she lost 35 pounds, and now she's breaking down the healthy foods that help her stay in shape.

In a new video for Harper's Bazaar, Curry opens up about her approach to nutrition and reveals that working out has become more important to her over time.

"Fitness wasn't really a part of my lifestyle and I'd say the past year and a half post having all of my kids, it's really become a staple for me and it helps me have mental clarity," she said. "I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel happier when I work out. So I do try to work out at least five days a week."

Curious what Curry eats on an average day? Here's her typical daily diet:

Breakfast

Curry's day begins with a fresh cup of coffee, and she prepares the caffeinated drink a few different ways depending on whether or not she's been fasting.

"If I'm intermittent fasting, I'll do it with a little bit of coconut oil, grass-fed butter and some MCT oil, which is for your brain fuel and so that you can function," she explained.

On days where she's not fasting, the 31-year-old prefers to pour a touch of Coffee-mate's French vanilla creamer into a super strong brew.

The mother of three usually only eats breakfast on the weekends and has a tried-and-true meal she loves to prepare.

"I love a good smoked salmon scramble. It's something that I put in my first cookbook 'The Seasoned Life' and I still eat it to this day," she said, adding that she slow cooks the scrambled eggs and adds in a bit of dill, salt and pepper before tossing the smoked salmon in at the very end.

To stay hydrated throughout the day, Curry loves to sip on hot water. "I'm not a huge fan of ice water. I don't know why," she said.

Lunch

Like many busy moms, Curry often finds it hard to sneak in the time to eat a midday meal. When she does have a few moments to eat lunch, the author typically likes to work out first and opts for a salad (arugula or spinach) with a seared protein on the side like shrimp, salmon or tuna.

"I love a good poppyseed dressing on my salad, a little bit of red onions in there, dash of salt and pepper, alongside some sort of chocolate protein shake," she said.

The TV personality doesn't snack all that much, but when she does get the munchies she usually opts for banana chips, cucumbers or carrot sticks.

"My family is probably laughing watching this right now because I go through banana chips like crazy," she said.

Dinner

Dinnertime in the Curry household takes place around 7 p.m., right before the kids go to bed, and that's the meal the 31-year-old puts the most effort into.

"That's where my focus is when it comes to preparing a meal for my family. It's not breakfast, it's not lunch, it's definitely dinner because that's the time I know we're going to get to sit around the table together," she said.

The cookbook author's latest book, "The Full Plate," focuses on quick dinner recipes like 20-minute, sheet-pan dinners, pasta dishes and simple steak dinners. And Curry says she's always looking for "fast, simple and easy" meal options.

"(The cookbook) is really a very good reflection of how my life is right now," she said.

Whenever she can, Curry likes to honor her Jamaican roots in her cooking and she especially enjoys whipping up one traditional dish.

"My absolute favorite meal to cook is oxtail rice and peas and fried plantain," she said. "Again, I'm Jamaican, that is my heritage, that is the food that I grew up with. It just brings me so much comfort and joy when I make it."

While she's been trying to eat healthy whenever she can, Curry admits that she's only human and likes to indulge every now and then. For instance, ketchup chips and donuts are two of her guilty pleasures, and she also digs mezcal margaritas with maple syrup and cocktails like whiskey sours.