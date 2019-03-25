Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 5:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Before you make that next batch of guacamole, double-check those avocados.

The Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in six states after a government inspection of its California packing facility found potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recalled avocados, which have been sold by retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The avocados subject to the recall can be identified by the "Bravocado" stickers on them. Anyone who purchased them is urged to throw them out or return them for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 260 people die annually from listeria.

This is the latest listeria issue when it comes to avocados. An FDA report released in December found that more than 17 percent of avocados the agency tested for listeria monocytogenes had the bacteria present on the skin.

The report noted that the pathogen can be transferred from the skin to the fruit inside by any knife that is used to cut into the flesh.

The FDA recommends washing all produce under running water before eating, cutting or cooking it, even if you're planning on removing the rind.