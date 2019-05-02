Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 2:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Moviegoers at an “Avengers: Endgame” screening in Fullerton, California, may have gotten more than they bargained for when they saw the hit film.

A woman in her 20s who went to a midnight showing of the blockbuster movie had been infected with measles when she went to the theater, reports NBC's Los Angeles affiliate, KNBC.

Health officials say anyone else in the AMC Dine-In Fullerton 20 theater last Thursday, April 25, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. may have been exposed and should pay attention to any of the symptoms.

"People, if you know you have the measles, please don't come to a movie theater, let alone a public place," AMC Fullerton employee Carlee Greer-McNeill told KNBC.

The woman in question, who has been placed under quarantine, also went to work and an emergency room, potentially exposing even more people to the virus.

She is now under voluntary isolation. It’s the first diagnosed case in Orange County. Even before this news, the Orange County Health Care agency had posted a health alert about the measles.

This is the second time the worlds of health and pop culture have crossed paths this week. Over the weekend, former "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick expressed her anger that a 50-year-old episode of the show, in which all of the Brady kids come down with the virus, was being by used by people who don't believe in vaccines to show that measles is no big deal.

"It's really wrong when people use people's images today to promote whatever they want to promote and the person's image they're using they haven't asked or they have no idea where they stand on the issue," she told NPR.

The movie theater incident is the latest development in the measles outbreak that has swept the country in the last few months.

Passengers and staffers on Freewinds, a cruise ship believed to be owned by the Church of Scientology, have been quarantined off the coast of St. Lucia after a female crew member was diagnosed with the virus. The quarantine was implemented out of fears that local island residents could contract the virus if any of the nearly 300 people aboard left the vessel.