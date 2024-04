3 helpful resources for Autism Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month

Kylie Kelce and Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, joined TODAY on the plaza to kick off Autism Awareness Month and Autism Acceptance Month. The following organizations are dedicated to raising funds, connecting communities, families and individuals to education and resources and raising awareness about autism with the goal of promoting acceptance and inclusion.

Jason Kelce takes part in the Eagles Autism Foundation Challenge. Courtesy Eagles Autism Challenge

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, the organization is able to assist those currently affected by autism as well as future generations.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families.

The Autism Society, including its nationwide network of affiliates, connects people to the resources they need through education, advocacy, support, information and referral, and community programming.

