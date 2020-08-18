Ashley Tisdale explains why she had breast implants removed in her 'most personal post'

Ashley Tisdale has revealed that she had her breast implants removed last winter as part of her self-acceptance journey after "struggling with minor health issues" that she thought may have been caused by them.

The singer and "High School Musical" actor shared a photo on Instagram Monday of herself in a bikini on the beach that she said was taken after her procedure to have the implants removed.

"Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared," she wrote. "As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did.

"But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal."

The Food and Drug Administration proposed last year that manufacturers of breast implants should add a warning for women considering implants about possible side effects like scarring, pain and a rare form of cancer. Pharmaceutical company Allergan recalled its textured implants after the FDA found a higher risk of breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) linked to those devices.

Tisdale, 35, has been open about her plastic surgery in the past, including revealing in 2008 that she had a nose job.

"This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love," she wrote in this week's Instagram post. "This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life.

"I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today."

The "Merry Happy Whatever" star received supportive comments from friends and fans.

"You are beautiful inside and out," actor Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

"Love you!! Proud of you babe," wrote actor and designer Samantha Droke.

You’re an inspiration!" writer and actor Kim Daugherty wrote.

Tisdale is the latest celebrity to reveal she had her breast implants removed. Cookbook author and television personality Chrissy Teigen shared in June that she had hers taken out.

"I’m getting my boobs out!" she wrote on Instagram in May. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"