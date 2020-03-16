Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting some help from the animal kingdom when it comes to reminding people not to leave their homes in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The former California governor, 72, posted a Twitter video Sunday begging people not to go out, a plea that comes as current California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged those 65 and older to remain isolated in their homes.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he wrote in the tweet.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the video, Schwarzenegger, decked out in a "Terminator" shirt covered by a jacket, stressed the importance of staying inside.

“No one is allowed out, especially someone that is 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house in California, so we stay home and we eat here,” he said while feeding carrots to a pair of animal pals named Whiskey, a miniature horse, and Lulu, a miniature donkey.

“We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu. We have a good time. We get entertained,” he said, while he continued to frolic with the donkeys.

“Don’t we have a good time eating here together? So much more fun than going outside,” he said while petting Lulu.

Schwarzenegger, who also shared a photo of him with the animals, then looked at the camera to make a pitch for people to remain in their homes.

“No more restaurants, OK?” he said while addressing the camera. “No more restaurants. Forget all that. Public gatherings. Restaurants. All those gymnasiums, out the window. We stay home.”

He then wrapped up the video by petting and kissing Whiskey and Lulu.

“No biting. You got to get along ‘cause we in very small quarters. We’re a very small house here,” he said.