MLB player Starling Marte mourns wife's sudden death after heart attack

The wife of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte has died of a heart attack, he revealed Monday on social media.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," he captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Marte, 31, did not reveal any other details. MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman said Noelia had broken her ankle and was in the hospital to undergo surgery when she died.

Marte has two sons and a daughter, according to MLB.com.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time. https://t.co/t7Hbx4UTAX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 19, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte,” the Diamondbacks tweeted. “Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”

Marte, who was an All-Star in 2016, spent his first eight seasons in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks in January.

The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.



Our hearts are truly saddened by this news. https://t.co/0JJd8kBEoe — Pirates (@Pirates) May 19, 2020

His former team also expressed its condolences to him.

“The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news,” the organization tweeted.