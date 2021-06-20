Arie Luyendyk Jr. got the perfect gift just in time for Father’s Day this year.

Last weekend, the former “Bachelor” star and his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, welcomed twins. After bringing home their son, Lux, last week Lauren revealed that only he was going to be leaving the hospital that day, asking for prayers for her daughter as she stayed behind.

On Saturday, June 19, she shared an update on her daughter with her fans, revealing some good news on her Instagram Stories.

“Hi everyone, it’s been a while since I’ve been on here to talk to you guys. I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy,” she said in one of the clips. “I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in NICU and also going through postpartum period, your hormones are just wacky. So yeah, I took some time for myself but she is officially not in the hospital anymore. I’ve got both of my babies home.”

The 29-year-old said that the day her daughter came home was “the best day ever.”

“I went in there and I was surprised by the doctor who said ‘You’re taking your kid home today,’” she explained. “And I actually ended up surprising Arie too. So it’s a really, really happy day.”

After Lauren shared the happy news with fans, Arie, 39, made an announcement post of his own. He shared a carousel of images to Instagram on Saturday, including two photos of the newborn twins, ending with a solo shot of his youngest daughter.

“Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home!” Arie wrote. “Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her ❤️Check out the last pic.”

Lauren commented on her husband’s photo, writing, “love our fam❤️ let’s also never forget the pterodactyl screams from alessi in the background while we took this photo.”

Arie explained in a YouTube video last week why their daughter wasn't able to be discharged from the hospital with her brother.

“She's having some trouble with her breathing," he said. "She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development is just a little behind. Her heart rate slows because because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning.”

He said the doctors were being “extra, extra careful," adding, “They don’t really know if she’ll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time."

Luckily, the family of five had a successful first night with both of their newborn twins at home. Arie shared an update on his Instagram Stories Sunday morning, giving fans an update on how night one went.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you guys know that last night went really, really good,” he said. “Lauren and I tackled it as a team. It wasn’t too much harder than just having Lux. The babies did so, so good and we were able to get a little bit of sleep. So I just wanted to say happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there, enjoy your Sunday, and thank you for all of the support and well wishes.”

On her respective Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a photo of the twins donning matching white onesies. Lauren slipped in a vital piece of information into the caption, revealing her daughter’s name for the first time.

“senna james + lux jacob,” she wrote in the caption.

Arie and Lauren met in 2018 on season 19 of “The Bachelor.” Last year, the couple experienced a miscarriage after having their first daughter, Alessi, in May 2019.