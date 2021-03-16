Is COVID-19 turning you into a hypochondriac?

In pre-pandemic times, calling your doctor over a cough and sore throat may have seemed over-the-top. COVID-19 has flipped those norms entirely.

Precautions like masking outside of your home, washing or sanitizing your hands after touching anything, avoiding public spaces and limiting socialization, are appropriate. Taking every single cough and sniffle seriously is responsible.

Given all of these changes in our everyday routines, we might be feeling a little extra anxiety when it comes to taking care of our health and well-being, added Craig Sawchuk, Ph.D., psychologist and co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s Division of Integrated Behavioral Health. “It’s normal not to feel normal right now.”

This makes deciding what constitutes too much worry hard to say right now.

“It’s going to take some settling out in the — hopefully — months to come before we decide nationally and globally, what are the precautions we need or want to take in a post-pandemic future? What will the new norm be?” said Trevor Schraufnagel, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in private practice and clinical assistant professor and associate director of the Anxiety Disorders Clinic in the psychiatry department at UCLA.

Maybe the handshake will become a relic of the past; masks might not be so ubiquitous, but may be a must for air and train travel.

But it’s important to acknowledge that pre-pandemic, during this health crisis, and after we see it through, no matter what the “norm” is, illness-related anxiety can be a problem in and of itself — and you can get help to cope with it. Here’s what you need to know:

Worries about your health can turn into a problem themselves

In its most recent update to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the American Psychiatric Association (APA) replaced the diagnosis of hypochondriasis (health anxiety) with two separate diagnoses: illness anxiety disorder and somatic symptoms disorder.

Illness anxiety disorder is excessive concern or worry about having or getting a serious condition when symptoms are minimal or absent. Somatic symptom disorder is excessive worry or concern about symptoms that are present. While the physical symptom (like pain or fatigue) is actually present, the individual’s worry or concern over those symptoms is excessive given whatever the individual’s actual diagnosis is for those symptoms.

What the two conditions share is the serious preoccupation with having an illness and being very tuned into health status, Schraufnagel said. “The distinguishing features of these as health disorders is that they’re persistent, highly distressing and impairing.”