Eggs contain cholesterol, but they are also chock full of bioactive nutrients that “may help prevent cardiovascular disease through various pathways,” said Dr. Liming Li, a professor in the School of Public Health at Peking University.

“Eggs contain high-quality protein. Previous studies found that high-quality protein results in greater satiety and reduce subsequent food intake,” added Li.

Still, Li noted, studies on eggs have produced mixed results, in part he suspects, because they were too small.

For the observational study, Li and his colleagues followed 416,213 volunteers who were free of cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes for an average of nearly nine years.

At the beginning of the study, 13.1 percent of participants reported daily consumption of eggs, while 9.1 percent reported never or very rare consumption. During the course of the study, 83,977 volunteers developed heart disease, which killed 9,985.

When Li and his colleagues compared the daily egg consumers to those who avoided the food, they found a significant difference. People who ate an egg a day were 28 percent less likely to be killed by hemorrhagic stroke and 18 percent less likely to die from heart disease.