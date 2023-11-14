22 kids may have lead poisoning due to recalled applesauce pouches, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on high alert about a potential connection between three brands of recalled applesauce packets and almost two dozen reports of high blood lead levels in children across the country.

On Monday, the CDC issued an alert on its website warning about the public health concern.

“Multiple states have reported potential cases to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of high blood lead levels (BLLs) in children consuming recalled cinnamon-containing applesauce products that have high levels of lead,” the CDC said.

In its new health advisory, the CDC urged medical professionals to keep an eye out for cases of lead poisoning possibly linked to the applesauce and report cases to their local health authorities.

Applesauce linked to possible lead poisoning

In a Nov. 13, health alert, the CDC announced that it is investigating a possible link between reports of high blood lead levels in 22 children and three brands of recalled applesauce pouches that were tested and found to contain "extremely high levels of lead."

The affected products were sold under the brand names:

WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches

Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

Affected products were sold nationally in stores and online. For more information to help identify if you have purchased an affected product, visit the Food and Drug Administration website. Return any affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If your child has consumed an affected product, seek medical care.

In October, the FDA first advised customers to avoid buying WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after discovering that they could contain high lead levels. The brand voluntarily recalled the product.

At the time, WanaBana issued a press release about the recall and said the company was "committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers.”

In addition, the brand said customers who bought the recalled pouches were “urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

How many children have been affected?

In the Nov. 13 announcement, the CDC reported that 22 cases of high blood lead levels had been discovered as of Nov. 7 in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

The children referenced in the report range in age from 1 to 3 years old. The CDC uses the amount of 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood as a reference point to assess if a child has high blood lead levels. The 22 children in the investigation have levels ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter, per the CDC.

Their symptoms include nausea, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, anemia and change in activity level.

What are the effects of lead poisoning?

According to the CDC, there is "no safe blood lead level in children."

"Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement," the CDC noted.

The effects of lead poisoning can be permanent and may include:

Delayed growth/development

Brain and nervous system damage

Problems with learning, behavior, hearing and speech

“The health effects of exposure are more harmful to children less than 6 years of age because their bodies are still developing and growing rapidly,” according to the CDC.

Lead exposure in children can be hard to recognize, so the CDC advises that any parent who suspects their child may have been exposed to lead talk to their child's health care provider about being tested.

If you believe your child may have consumed an affected applesauce packet and may be at risk of lead poisoning, contact a health care provider.