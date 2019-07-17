While there are many editions of the Apple Watch, the Series 3 is geared toward tracking all of your health needs. Think of it as a more interactive Fitbit.

The Series 3 boasts the ability to measure the amount of calories you burn in a workout, monitor your heart rate, share your daily activity and even features a GPS to track the distance you cover on your morning run.

"I just recently bought myself the Apple Watch Series 3 and it’s been so motivating," Courtney Gisriel, TODAY commerce editor, said. "Last year I lost about 15 pounds by focusing primarily on diet, so this year my goal was to become more active and the Apple Watch helped me get there."

As the intuitive watch closely monitors both your resting heart rate and your heart rate during strenuous activity, it can help you combat stress.

"I swear when I start to get stressed at work, the watch knows and prompts me to ‘breathe’ for a minute," Gisriel said.

If you're more of a visual person and want to see your goals laid out in front of you, plain and simple, this watch does the trick. The "three ring" tracker serves as a source of motivation to ensure that you are working toward your daily goals by encouraging you to "stand, move and exercise."

"I got my watch as a Christmas gift and wear it all the time!" Halle Proper, TODAY audience development coordinator, said. "I love to go on long runs, so setting 'Exercise' and 'Move' goals is my favorite part."

It's also great for staying on top of all those email and text alerts.

"I was a notorious text non-responder and now my friends and family always know when I’m wearing the watch because I actually answer them within the same day," said NBC News associate booker Nicole Mastrangelo.

"I’m also training for a few races right now and cannot live without the fitness tracker," she continued. "Even when you’re running to catch a bus your watch reminds you that you are working out, who knew?!"

Need to have that pump-up music with you but don't want to drag along your phone? You can sync your Apple Music playlists to the device so that you can carry your tunes with you wherever you go. Plus, if the black band isn't your speed, you can buy different colors like pink or blue to match your own style.

Although the Series 4 holds a 4.8 star rating on Walmart, the Series 3 holds a 4.7 star rating, and you can call it yours for nearly $230 less.

