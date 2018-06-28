Understanding she had anxiety meant she was better able to cope with it. Now, Murphy uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques and pays attention to her needs, which helps her quell the anxious voice.

“I changed a lot about the way I interact with people,” she explained. “I really respect my body’s need for quiet, which ... gives me the energy to be proactive.”

When anxiety is more than just nerves.

Sometimes, anxiety motivates people to study for a test or react quickly to avoid a car accident, so it can be beneficial.

“Anxiety is a normal response to stress,” Dr. Jody Glance, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, told TODAY. “If we didn’t have any anxiety, we would be less motivated to run away from bears.”

But anxiety disorders involve a persistent worry that negatively impacts a person’s life. About 2.7 percent of U.S. adults will experience generalized anxiety disorder in a given year and 5.7 percent will experience it within their lifetimes, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

It can be complicated to understand what’s good anxiety and what is the sign of a disorder. What’s more, anxiety impacts physical health, causing people to think their problems are physical not mental.

“Anxiety is a brain-body phenomenon,” Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), told TODAY. “We know there is a correlation between anxiety and physiological problems and GI symptoms are tied to it.”

Understanding symptoms can help people distinguish normal and worrisome anxiety. They include:

Rumination that has no end or solution

Alcohol or drug use to self-medicate

Worry that interferes with daily activities

Nausea

Headaches

Restlessness

Thoughts that the worst can happen

Heart palpitations

Shortness of breath

When anxiety makes it difficult for people to accomplish daily tasks, that’s a sign it has surpassed normal worrying.