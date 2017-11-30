After long battle with ALS, man who inspired ice bucket challenge dies

share tweet pin email

A man considered to be one of the inspirations for the hugely successful ice bucket challenge died this month after a 14-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Now heartfelt tributes are pouring in for Anthony Senerchia Jr. of Pelham, New York, a man beloved by both his family and community, which rallied around him as he fought the disease.

His obituary called him "a fireball who tried everything in life."

Deborah Karson Anthony Senerchia with his wife and daughter. He died on Nov. 25.

Senerchia was also active in raising awareness of the disease that would ultimately kill him.

"He worked tirelessly to raise awareness for ALS and was directly responsible for the world-renowned ice bucket challenge, which raised over two hundred million dollars for ALS research," the obituary noted.

Senerchia was 46 years old. He left behind a wife, Jeanette Hane Senerchia, and a young daughter, Taya.

Their family helped propel the ice bucket challenge into the worldwide phenomenon it became in 2014. Jeanette's cousin is thought to be one of the first people who dumped a bucket of ice water on his head in the name of ALS, before challenging Jeanette to carry it on, according to Time.

Pete Frates, a former baseball player who has ALS, and his family are also credited with making the ice bucket challenge go viral.

But regardless of how the movement got started, it's clear the Senerchias made a huge impact.

Anthony Senerchia Jr. He inspired the entire community of Pelham, New York, with his love of football, and courage. Then, an entire nation... #icebucketchallenge #als #defeatALS pic.twitter.com/0ynEo0fs2r — Dave Garufi (@Iona1991) November 27, 2017

City of Yonkers pays tribute to Anthony Senerchia, one of the originators of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge who passed away this week. We thank him for helping raise over $200 million for ALS research. Our deepest condolences are with his family & friends. https://t.co/LxYO4DGNQ4 pic.twitter.com/T452w3WkVn — City of Yonkers (@CityofYonkers) November 29, 2017

It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of a good friend and brother. Anthony Senerchia Jr. a member of our department has moved on to a better place after a brave battle with ALS. Anthony was issued badge number 44 and officially made an Honorary Member RestEasy #44 #ALS pic.twitter.com/yrWJ405jPT — Pelham Fire Dept. (@Pelham_NY_Fire) November 25, 2017

We are very sorry to share that Anthony Senerchia, co-founder of #ALSIceBucketChallenge passed away on Saturday. Please see this video to learn more about him and his wife, Jeanette, and how they helped inspire a global phenomenon. https://t.co/4HFasgcif9 — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 27, 2017

Their nonprofit, The Anthony Senerchia Jr. ALS Charitable Foundation, raises money for ALS research and for families affected by the disease.

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that targets the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and, eventually, loss of all muscle control.

While the disease claimed Senerchia's life, it's clear he won't be forgotten. Many friends are sharing kind words on social media, and an online fund started for his daughter has raised more than $50,000.

"It's a difficult disease and tough when you're losing," his wife Jeanette told LoHud.com. "Your body is failing you. But he was a fighter ... He was our light. He made our life better."