Anne Hathaway reveals the reason she opened up about her weight gain

In short, she didn't want body buzz to turn into baby bump speculation.

"I didn’t feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumors," Hathaway told Glamour magazine.

So, in a message she shared on Instagram in April, she wrote, "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you."

In her interview with Glamour, Hathaway explained that the post was meant to get ahead of "a storm."

"I find it bizarre that there’s a storm to get ahead of," she said. "But I have a history of being shamed and humiliated, for a lot of different reasons.”

But whether she's gaining or losing for a part in a film or for any other reason, Hathaway doesn't want to hear about it from haters.

After all, as she explained after she gave birth to her son, Jonathan, in 2016, "Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.)"