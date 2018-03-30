Start from 0! This low-impact workout is perfect for beginners

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

If you want to start exercising, but have no idea where to begin, this is the workout for you. It's low-impact and suitable for beginners of all ages.

This three-circuit routine will target your entire body. Circuit one targets your lower body, circuit two targets your upper body, and circuit three targets your abs and core. This workout should take you roughly 30 minutes and can be done at home or the gym. All you need is a set of dumbbells, a yoga mat and a little bit of motivation!

Circuit 1:

1. Squat

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Start with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and squat back as though you're sitting in a chair. Keep your chest up as you squat, and then push through your heels to stand. Squeeze your glutes at the peak when you stand back up, then repeat. Perform 15 reps with 7-12 pounds.

2. Step back lunge

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Start with feet together and step back into a lunge position. Each leg should be in a 90-degree angle, with your back knee hovering just above the ground. Ensure your front knee does not pass your front toes. If it does, widen your stance. Stand back up by pushing through your front heel, then repeat. Perform 15 reps on each side, with 7-12 pounds.

3. Side-to-side squats

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Start with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and squat back as though you're sitting in a chair. Keep your chest up as you squat back, and then push through your heels to stand and take two steps to the right. Perform another squat, stand, then take two steps to the left and repeat. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Rest for 60 seconds and repeat this three-exercise circuit three times.

Circuit 2:

1. One arm lat raise + bicep curl

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, raise your arms to shoulder height at a 90-degree angle, contracting your shoulder muscles. Release them slowly down to your sides, then curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, contracting your biceps. Release and repeat alternating between each move. Perform 10 reps, with 5 -10 pounds.

2. Dumbbell rows

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Start by kneeling on a bench or chair with one leg and supporting your weight with your other leg beside you. Keep your chest up and back straight. Hold the dumbbell in one hand and pull it up to your torso, contracting your back muscles at the peak. Release and repeat, then switch to the opposite side. Perform 15 reps on each side, with 7-12 pounds.

3. Incline push-up

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a bench or chair. Rotate your hands slightly outward. This will help ensure your elbows are slightly tucked and do not flare out to the sides. Keeping your body in a straight line, lower your upper body towards the platform, then push yourself back up. Keep your core tight throughout and repeat. Perform 8 reps.

Rest for 60 seconds and repeat this three-exercise circuit three times.

Circuit 3:

1. Plank

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Support your body with your forearms and your feet, keeping your body in a straight line. Do not let your hips droop down or raise up. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

2. Mountain climbers

Anna Victoria

Place your hands directly beneath your shoulders, arms outstretched and feet supporting your body as well. Begin by driving your knees into your chest one knee at a time, like a running motion. Squeeze your core through each rep and continue for 30 reps.

3. Alternating plank dips

Body Love by Anna Victoria

Start in a plank position. Begin by shifting your hips side to side, lowering them towards the ground and using your oblique muscles to pull you back up. Squeeze your core through each rep and continue for 10 reps on each side.

Rest for 60 seconds and repeat this three-exercise circuit three times.

Anna Victoria is a certified personal trainer and the creator of The 12 Week Fit Body Guides and The Body Love app. If you're interested in more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter.