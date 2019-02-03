Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 3, 2019, 5:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Anna Kendrick was feeling the opposite of pitch perfect recently after being hospitalized for kidney stones.

The actress took to Twitter expressing her thanks to the doctors and nurses in Atlanta who cared for her.

Anna Kendrick says she's "so grateful" for the doctors and nurses who helped her through her first kidney stone. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I was worried that my pain would turn out to be ‘nothing serious’ or something that I should have been able to fight through,” Kendrick tweeted on Friday.

But the "Pitch Perfect" and "A Simple Favor" star says she was able to get through it thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her when she was at her most vulnerable and terrified.

She continued expressing her gratitude in two other tweets. (Editor's note: one of Kendrick’s tweet contains strong language.)

She shouted out to some of the women who helped her, but failed to remember one’s name, saying instead, “the young woman whose name started with 'L'??” Kendrick added that, in fairness, the woman was one of the people giving her the medicine right before she went under.

“But you laughed at my ... ‘If I die, clear my search history’ joke and I appreciate that,” she said.

All jokes aside, though, Kendrick said she was so grateful for these women. “Even if we only interacted for a moment, know that the attention and kindness you give your patients is so appreciated.”

One in ten people will get kidney stones in their lifetime, and it can be extremely painful, as Kendrick can attest.

The stones can be as small as a grain of sand or as large as a golf ball, according to TODAY medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar, and they’re formed when substances in the urine become concentrated and harden.

The best way to prevent kidney stones is to drink enough water until your urine is clear, since they're frequently caused by dehydration.

Symptoms can include extreme pain in your lower back, blood in the urine, trouble urinating, fever and chills.

If you ever feel like you’re experiencing symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible. You may be able to pass the stone on its own, but medical intervention might be needed as in Kendrick’s case.