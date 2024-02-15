Amy Schumer addresses criticism about her 'puffier' face in powerful post

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amy Schumer is calling out critics who have commented on her "puffier" face by explaining that she's dealing with medical issues.

While posting about the Feb. 16 Season Two premiere of her Hulu series "Life & Beth" on Instagram, Schumer sarcastically thanked those who have provided recent "input" about her "puffier" face.

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now," Schumer began.

The actor and comedian noted that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as an often painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

The condition's symptoms can include weight gain while some medical treatments for endometriosis can also cause people to gain weight.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay," wrote Schumer, who said all women "should read about endometriosis."

Amy Schumer in 2023. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men," she continued, while recommending Dr. Elizabeth Comen's new book on the subject, "All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today."

Though Schumer was candid about suffering with health issues that affect how she looks, she said she believed that a woman "doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation."

The "Trainwreck" star added that she wanted to "take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."

"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she wrote before she re-directed her post's message to be about "Life & Beth."

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little," she wrote.

Schumer has previously been candid about experiencing health issues caused by endometriosis.

In September 2021, the former "Inside Amy Schumer" star revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed because of effects of the painful condition.

She has also discussed her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum during her first pregnancy with her son, Gene, as well as her difficult delivery because of complications caused by endometriosis.