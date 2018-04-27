Amy Schumer hospitalized with 'horrible' kidney infection

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Amy Schumer should be living it up at the London premiere of her new movie "I Feel Pretty," but instead the comedian is laid up in the hospital with an awful kidney infection.

Of course, Schumer hasn't lost her sense of humor about it. On Friday, the 36-year-old funny lady shared a few "sexy as hell" pics and a hilarious message to fans from her hospital bed.

"Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection," Schumer shared. "I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses, also my husband who’s (sic) name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol, who have been by my side the whole time."

"I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of 'I Feel Pretty' and my doctors have told me that’s a no-go," the newlywed wrote. "I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first."

Click or swipe right on Schumer's pics to see more images from her hospital room.

"Snatched" Special Screening Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star's celebrity pals responded with wishes for her speedy recovery.

"Oh no! Nothing more important than your health. Feel better," wrote Reese Witherspoon. "Feel better!!!" wrote Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" co-star Busy Philipps. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Octavia Spencer, Andy Cohen and more stars chimed in with good cheer.

In her note to fans, Schumer expressed gratitude to American audiences for supporting "I Feel Pretty" and hoped movie-goers around the world would also enjoy it. The comedy, which also stars Michelle Williams and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Aidy Bryant, tells the story of a woman with low self-esteem who becomes unusually confident due to a freak accident.

"It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better," Schumer wrote, "which is something I hope to feel soon too."