Amy Grant undergoes open-heart surgery to fix rare condition

Amy Grant is recovering after undergoing open-heart surgery Wednesday to fix a heart condition she's had since birth.

"She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart check up called PAPVR," a rep for Grant told TODAY. "Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better. We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next few days, weeks, and months to come."

Grant underwent surgery to correct a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return or PAPVR. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Fans learned Wednesday that the "Every Heartbeat" singer, 59, was undergoing surgery from a post on her official Facebook page.

"From Team Amy - with all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition," Grant's team shared on Wednesday.

Just a few hours later, Grant's fans got an update that the surgery was a success.

"Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery... xo," the update read.

Grant revealed in February that her doctor discovered she had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, or PAPVR. According to the Mayo Clinic, PAPVR causes one or more of the pulmonary veins carrying blood from the lungs to the heart to flow into other blood vessels or into the heart's right atrium, instead of entering the heart's left atrium. This can cause veins to attach to the incorrect atrium and oxygen-rich blood to mix with oxygen-poor blood.

The six-time Grammy winner, who's been married to county star Vince Gill, 63, since 2000, said her doctor urged her to have her heart checked because of a family history of heart disease.

Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage.



He suggested I have a check up because of my Dad’s heart history... (look to image for full message from Amy)#HeartHealth #PAPVR #EveryHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/5bXt17qXQX — Amy Grant (@amygrant) February 13, 2020

"Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send out a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage. He suggested I have a check up because of my Dad's heart history," Grant wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

"As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth. The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it's fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart," she continued, adding, "Are you taking care of yours?! Please do."