Amy Grant shares 1st photos after recent open-heart surgery

Amy Grant is opening up about a “really unique experience” she’s just had — and she’s revealing what she has to show for it.

On Sunday, the 59-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to give her fans and followers an update following the open-heart surgery she underwent just a week and a half ago.

“Hi everybody…. I know there is so much going on in the world right now. This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time,” she wrote. “And in the midst of all of that - in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other - I’ve had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

That message accompanied a set of four photos in which the thin vertical scar that now runs down the center of her chest is clearly visible — as is her smile.

“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” she continued. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday.”

Earlier this month, a rep for Grant told TODAY that she required the surgery after it was discovered that she had a congenital heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). According to the Mayo Clinic, the defect is caused by “pulmonary veins incorrectly attaching to the heart's right atrium or other blood vessels, instead of connecting to the left atrium as they normally do.”

At the time, her rep said, “Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better. We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next few days, weeks, and months to come."

And so far, that easy recovery is exactly what Grant has experienced — something the contemporary Christian recording artist credits, at least in part, to the prayers she received from family, friends, former colleagues and fans.

“And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through,” she explained. “Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it. My recovery has honestly felt miraculous.”

The “Baby, Baby” singer then closed her post with a note of appreciation for all of those prayers — and with the hope that prayers will continue for everyone.

“And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and lets turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you.”