Amanda Kloots shares photo from visit with husband Nick Cordero at hospital

Amanda Kloots has shared a heartfelt photo from a recent hospital visit with her husband, the Broadway star Nick Cordero, who's been fighting complications from COVID-19 for months.

She posted a snapshot Friday of her hand clasping her husband's, along with the lyrics from the Andy Grammer song "Don't Give Up On Me."

Kloots also noted that it is the 79th day her husband is in the hospital.

Cordero, who has faced multiple setbacks in his recovery, is a Tony Award nominee known for starring in productions including "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages."

Kloots has been keeping fans updated on her husband's progress on social media. On Wednesday, she said Cordero has lost 65 pounds and is now only able to communicate by moving his eyes. She also explained what his recovery might look like, adding that it will be a long road ahead.

"After Nick gets out of the hospital, 'cause he is getting out of this hospital, he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home," she said in a video in her Instagram stories. "They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab."

Cordero, 41, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. In April, his right leg was amputated after he struggled with life-threatening blood clots while on a ventilator and an ECMO machine, which helps oxygenate the blood.

Earlier this week, Kloots said that she's still talking to her husband primarily via FaceTime because of visitor restrictions at the hospital due to the coronavirus. She's not sure how much he knows about what's happened.

"It is hard when I'm talking to Nick to understand exactly what he's understanding," she said. "I have told him about his leg, and I've told him about the amazing prosthetics that are available now, and I told him that he's gonna be fine."

The couple have a 1-year-old son together, Elvis.