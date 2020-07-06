Amanda Kloots shares stirring video showing family's support in recent months

Amanda Kloots, the widow of late Broadway star Nick Cordero, shared a video showing how family members kept her going during her husband's ill-fated battle with COVID-19.

On Monday, one day after announcing that Cordero had died from coronavirus complications at age 41, Kloots shared a video on Instagram called "The Silver Lining." The nearly 11-minute clip, which was made for her by her sister Anna Kloots, is a montage of emotional moments Amanda Kloots and her loved ones shared over the past three months as Cordero battled the disease.

The emotional video also features happy home movie memories and photos of the couple's 1-year-old son, Elvis, during the past year.

"How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family," wrote the fitness trainer.

"I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nick's family and extended family that are the same," she continued. "This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love.

"They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I — selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another," she added.

On Sunday, Kloots, who chronicled Cordero's excruciating battle on Instagram, shared the devastating news that he had died.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

The heartbreaking post came almost two months after Kloots shared a tearful plea in her Instagram stories asking followers to pray for the Tony nominee.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment," she said. "So, I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers right now."

She added, "I know this virus is not going to get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."