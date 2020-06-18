Amanda Kloots says 'it could be months' before husband Nick Cordero leaves hospital

Amanda Kloots says husband Nick Cordero is unable to speak and has lost 65 pounds as the Broadway star continues to battle complications from COVID-19 that have already resulted in his right leg being amputated.

Kloots gave an update on Cordero's condition Wednesday in a series of videos on her Instagram stories in which she answered questions from followers.

Amanda Kloots says husband Nick Cordero, a Broadway star, has a long road ahead as he fights complications from coronavirus. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Unfortunately it could be months from now still, best-case scenario," she said about his release from the hospital. "We've got a long, long road ahead."

"After Nick gets out of the hospital, 'cause he is getting out of this hospital, he would go to a rehab center and probably be at a rehab center for a year before even coming home," she said in another video. "They say for every week in the ICU is a month in rehab."

Cordero, 41, who has starred in productions of "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages," has been hospitalized since late March.

He has endured being in a medically induced coma and a lung infection in addition to doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles amputating his leg after he struggled with life-threatening blood clots while on a ventilator.

The illness has also ravaged his strength.

"That's what's so heartbreaking, is he's so weak," Kloots said. "He still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying. He's lost 65 pounds."

Cordero, who has a 1-year-old son, Elvis, with Kloots, is alert but only has scant energy to be able to communicate. The ventilator prevents him from being able to talk, according to Kloots.

"He can't speak, unfortunately," she said. "He can't really even move, that's how weak he is. He looks up, he looks down, he looks left and right. And he answers questions, yes and no questions. A 'yes' is looking up and 'no' looks down."

Kloots communicates with her husband primarily on FaceTime because hospital restrictions during the pandemic prevent her from being by his side. She is not completely sure if he knows that his right leg has been amputated.

"It is hard when I'm talking to Nick to understand exactly what he's understanding," she said. "I have told him about his leg, and I've told him about the amazing prosthetics that are available now, and I told him that he's gonna be fine."

Cordero's primary issue that doctors are focusing on right now is his blood pressure.

"His blood pressure has been so good for a little while, and then these last two days it just kind of, uggh, it's like all over the place, so still keep praying for this blood pressure situation," Kloots said.

Kloots added that she is "exhausted" as she worries about her husband, takes care of their son, and runs a fitness business.

"This is a whole new level of hard,'' she said. "This is a strength I don't know I had."