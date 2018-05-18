Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Alyssa Milano has opened up about suffering from anxiety so crippling that it resulted in her checking into a psychiatric ward before she finally got the medical attention she needed.

In an essay for TIME, the 45-year-old actress revealed she has generalized anxiety disorder, which she believes was “most likely triggered by my postpartum depression” after the birth of her first child, Milo, in 2011.

“My journey with mental illnesses began with my journey into motherhood,” she wrote, explaining that she had a “dream” pregnancy that ended with a complicated labor that included throwing out most of her birth plan and undergoing a cesarean section.

“Here’s the thing about mental illnesses: you don’t always look sick," Milano wrote. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“That first night, after we returned from the hospital, I suffered my first anxiety attack,” she wrote. “I felt like I had already disappointed my child. I felt like I failed as a mother, since I was not able to give birth vaginally or nourish him with the breast milk that had not come in yet. My heart raced. My stomach seized up. I felt like I was dying.”

Milano recovered but said her anxiety returned a few months later when her son got very sick. Then, when she had to go back to work, her illness worsened.

“I began to develop irrational and obsessive fears,” she wrote. “Like many working moms, I was overwhelmed by guilt for leaving my son during work hours, and like many others who suffer from anxiety, my pain was not taken seriously.”