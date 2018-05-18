Get the latest from TODAY
Alyssa Milano has opened up about suffering from anxiety so crippling that it resulted in her checking into a psychiatric ward before she finally got the medical attention she needed.
In an essay for TIME, the 45-year-old actress revealed she has generalized anxiety disorder, which she believes was “most likely triggered by my postpartum depression” after the birth of her first child, Milo, in 2011.
“My journey with mental illnesses began with my journey into motherhood,” she wrote, explaining that she had a “dream” pregnancy that ended with a complicated labor that included throwing out most of her birth plan and undergoing a cesarean section.
“That first night, after we returned from the hospital, I suffered my first anxiety attack,” she wrote. “I felt like I had already disappointed my child. I felt like I failed as a mother, since I was not able to give birth vaginally or nourish him with the breast milk that had not come in yet. My heart raced. My stomach seized up. I felt like I was dying.”
Milano recovered but said her anxiety returned a few months later when her son got very sick. Then, when she had to go back to work, her illness worsened.
“I began to develop irrational and obsessive fears,” she wrote. “Like many working moms, I was overwhelmed by guilt for leaving my son during work hours, and like many others who suffer from anxiety, my pain was not taken seriously.”
She said the anxiety that built up during 16-hour days on set culminated into debilitating anxiety attacks at night.
“Finally, I hit a wall. One early morning, I went to the emergency room at 2:00 AM, asked for a psychiatrist and got help,” she said.
Milano asked to be committed and stayed in the psychiatric ward for three days.
Milano, who wrote her essay as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, joins Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Ryan Reynolds and other celebrities sharing stories about their struggles with anxiety and other mental illness.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in six U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, but some of Milano's doctors and even her female colleagues still couldn't understand what she was going through.
“Here’s the thing about mental illnesses: you don’t always look sick, and the answers are not always clear or black-and-white,” she wrote.
She concluded her essay by encouraging her fans to speak up, especially around her.
“If you see me on the street, please come tell me that I am not alone,” she said.