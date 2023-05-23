There's a new member of the Start TODAY family!

Peloton instructor Ally Love is joining TODAY as a contributor and she's ready to share her top health and fitness tips to help jumpstart your wellness journey.

Love will be sharing her lifestyle advice on all of TODAY’s platforms, including digital, broadcast, social and streaming.

In her new role, the Peloton pro will appear across TODAY programming covering wellness and fitness topics — she'll also launch a recurring series about mindfulness and motivation called "Love Your Mornings."

These topics are near and dear to Love's heart in her role as CEO and founder of Love Squad, a community she built in 2015 to empower and motivate women. The platform addresses tough topics ranging from salary negotiation to fertility and everything in between.

As a TODAY contributor, Love said she's excited and grateful to be joining the TODAY family.

“I believe in the daily work of this community and am honored to jump in across all platforms. I look forward to sharing small attainable changes we can all make to create a huge impact in our day-to-day lives when it comes to wellness and taking care of ourselves and other," Love says.

Libby Leist, executive vice president of TODAY and Lifestyle, explained why partnering with Love was a no brainer.

“As we rapidly expand our Start TODAY wellness community, Ally embodies why we are so passionate about this space. Her enthusiasm is inspiring, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences,” Leist says.

Love, who previously worked as a New York Knicks dancer, has been the host of the Brooklyn Nets for the last 10 seasons. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a motivational speaker and writer and the pro plans to tap into these skills while creating content for TODAY.

Welcome to the TODAY family, Ally!