By Scott Stump

The breathing troubles experienced by Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's 6-month-old son, Riley, have led to him need an oxygen mask.

The former "Bachelorette" and current "Home and Family" star shared a video of Riley wearing the mask on Instagram stories on Friday, writing that he is being "a brave boy" with his breathing treatments but still hasn't been sleeping well after receiving them.

Fedotowsky-Manno, 34, who has Riley and daughter Molly, 2, with her radio host husband, Kevin Manno, said before the video that she had to take him back to the doctor because "his breathing is weird."

Riley started breathing treatments on Nov. 19 due to a nasty cold that was making it difficult for him to breathe, Fedotowsky-Manno wrote on her blog.

She also opened up in her Instagram stories on Friday about not wanting to have any more children.

"I feel like my family is complete," she wrote. "I have a boy and a girl and we love them both so much. Plus being a mom is really hard and I don’t know how much more I can take on."

She has previously revealed a "terrifying" pregnancy scare caused by dehydration when she was carrying Riley, and also wrote about a difficult pregnancy with Molly in 2016.

Last month, Fedotowsky-Manno shared a photo of her post-baby body with a powerful message for moms about "self-love."

"I try to remember that my hips are wider because they give birth to two beautiful children," she wrote. "My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved. And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home."