March 14, 2019, 9:35 PM GMT By Shane Lou

Alex Trebek is grateful for the support he has received in the week since he announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a video released Thursday, the “Jeopardy!” host thanks the “hundreds of thousands of people” who have wished him well via emails, texts, tweets, cards and letters.

“I’ve heard from former contestants — even Watson, the IBM computer, sent me a get-well card,” Trebek, 78, says in the clip, which was posted by the Twitter account for “Jeopardy!” “Now obviously, I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive. And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered, and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me.

“I’m a lucky guy.”

Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis in a video message to fans on March 6.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek vowed. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

“Truth told, I have to,” he added. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years! So, help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

Former “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings was among the many people who took to social media after the announcement to express how much Trebek has meant to TV viewers over the years.

“I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual,” Jennings tweeted.