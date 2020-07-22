Alex Trebek clarifies previous comment on stopping cancer treatment

In Alex Trebek's new memoir, “The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life,” the "Jeopardy!" host opens up about life since his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019.

While discussing the importance of spending quality time with wife Jean, son Matt and daughter Emily, Trebek writes, "This morning I sat down with (Emily), Matt, and Jeanie, and told them I had made my decision. I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it. If it doesn’t work I’ll probably stop treatment.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"It wasn’t an easy conversation, and it isn’t any easier writing these words," he continues. "Quality of life was an important consideration."

Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life," was published July 21, one day before his 80th birthday. Simon and Schuster

Trebek echoed this sentiment in an interview with The New York Times published earlier this month, explaining, "There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level."

However, a day after the book's release Tuesday, Trebek addressed his previous statement via the "Jeopardy!" Twitter account.

"I feel the need to clarify my quote that, if my course of cancer treatment does not continue to work, I would consider stopping treatment," Trebek wrote. "That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times. My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But, if it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment — NOT stop all treatment.

"I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns," he added.

The legendary quiz-show host, who's hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, turned 80 Wednesday, and shares a variety of anecdotes about his long, storied career in "The Answer Is."

“One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral as part of the eulogy is ‘He was taken from us too soon,'" he writes in the book. "I’ve lived a good, full life, and I’m nearing the end of it. I know that.”