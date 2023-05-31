Hilaria Baldwin shares pic from hospital after Alec’s hip replacement for ‘chronic pain’

Alec Baldwin underwent hip replacement surgery to alleviate "intense chronic pain," according to his wife.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo on Instagram on May 30 of herself with her husband in his hospital bed, writing that the actor "got a new hip" after it was "a long time necessary."

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary," she wrote. "We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."

Hilaria Baldwin then expressed her thanks to Alec Baldwin's doctors for "bringing him safely through this."

"And you. Thanks to you," the former "30 Rock" star commented on his wife's post.

The medical procedure comes a little over a month after prosecutors in New Mexico announced that the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin for the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" had been dropped.

Hutchins, 42, died after the pistol Baldwin was rehearsing with went off, fatally striking her and wounding director Joel Souza at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Baldwin, 65, could still face charges for the shooting if prosecutors decide to refile charges based on any new evidence that is discovered.