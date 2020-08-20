Peaches recalled by Aldi due to possible salmonella contamination

If you recently bought peaches at your local Aldi, you might want to toss them out.

The grocery chain is recalling assorted peaches from supplier Wawona Packing Company due to possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration reported Wednesday.

In a voluntary recall notice, Aldi called the move "a precautionary measure" and said the company has removed all of the potentially contaminated peaches from several stores in 20 states, including Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Virginia and Maryland (see a full list here). The peaches were also sold through Aldi's partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart.

"ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund," the company said in a statement. "ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause."

The affected peaches have been removed from Aldi stores. fda.gov

Wondering if your peaches are OK? The FDA shared photos of the affected peaches and posted a full list of the product's UPC codes here. Customers can also contact Wawona Packing Company LLC at 1-877-722-7554.

Aldi joins a host of other retailers who have had to recall products in recent weeks due to a string of salmonella outbreaks.

On Wednesday, HelloFresh recalled onions in its meal kits due to possible salmonella contamination. Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 869 cases of salmonella infection in 47 states linked to Thomson International onions. So far, no deaths have been reported but 116 people have been hospitalized as part of the outbreak.

Back in July, the CDC and other public health officials announced that they were investigating 15 salmonella outbreaks in 48 states and said the outbreaks were linked to contact with poultry in "backyard flocks."