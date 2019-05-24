Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 8:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall for Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour because of possible E. coli contamination.

According to a news release on the Aldi website, the flour was manufactured at an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, New York, and distributed to select Aldi stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The affected Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour was sold in a 5-pound bag with a best-if-used-by date of Dec. 2, 2019, lot code L18A02B with the UPC code 041498130404.

Aldi has removed the product from store shelves in the 11 affected states and says customers should either discard or return the product to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

The company also reminds customers not to consume any raw products made with flour because wheat can carry risks of bacteria. Although baking, frying or boiling wheat will kill the bacteria, consumers should remember to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils after they come in contact with raw flour.

Consumers with additional questions can contact ADM Milling Co. customer service at 800-422-1688.

Aldi's recall comes just days after Illinois-based Aurora Packing Company Inc. recalled 62,112 pounds of raw beef for possible E. coli contamination.