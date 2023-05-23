Al Roker shares X-ray of new knee following surgery: ‘The toughest’ replacement yet

Al Roker is in good spirits after undergoing a second knee replacement surgery, 23 years after his first.

On TODAY on May 23, Al video called into the show to give an update on his condition after his wife, Deborah Roberts, told fans that he's currently in recovery.

"I am doing fine. It is good to see all of you," he said to his co-hosts on the Third Hour of TODAY. "I'm going to be honest. I've had a number of body replacements. It's not a big surprise, (but) this one has been the toughest one yet because they had to take out the old one, which had some complications, and then put in a new one."

Al then held up his phone to show an X-ray of his new knee following the surgery.

Al Roker shares a picture of his new knee on TODAY. TODAY

"There's a hinge that goes all the way up into the femur down to the tibia and then there's a hinge in between," he said. "So, they really had to do a lot of work to get the old stuff out and the new hardware in. Plus, there's a titanium cone in there for the bone to grow around. So this has been more work."

Although Al noted that his surgery wasn't easy, he said he ultimately felt "good" after getting his new knee because "the nerve block hadn't worn off yet." So he decided to take his new knee out for a test run and do some cooking on Instagram. But once Al’s doctor saw the video, he told the TODAY weatherman to take it easy.

"My doctor saw my Instagram and he goes, 'No. We're not doing that,'" Al laughed. "So the thing is to actually stay off the knee and to ice and elevate it."

As for physical therapy, Al joked that he has a masseuse who has "worked on more parts of my body than any masseuse in America."

On May 21, Al's wife shared how her husband was doing in recovery. She told fans that he was doing "pretty well" and wanted to thank his followers for checking up on him.