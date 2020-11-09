Al Roker thanks fans for their support following prostate cancer diagnosis

Over the weekend, Al Roker shared his gratitude for the support sent his way after he announced on Friday, Nov. 6 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old TODAY weatherman and co-host shared a video on Instagram to thank fans and friends for the support during this tough time.

"I am beyond #grateful to the outpouring of #prayers and #goodwishes since I shared I have #prostatecancer but going to tell that cancer, #yourefired," he captioned the Instagram post.

In the video, Al kicked it off with his typical sunny disposition, announcing, “Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic!”

“And it reminds me that I got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well-wishes after I announced on Friday that I’m battling prostate cancer,” Al continued. “And with any luck, next week I’m going to be having prostate cancer surgery."

He then ended his video message promising he was going to kick his cancer to the curb.

Al shared the news initially during Friday’s episode of TODAY that he had been diagnosed and would be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

He wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis to shine a light on the fact that 1 in 7 African American men, and 1 in 9 men overall, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Al said on the show. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Following the announcement, well-wishes poured in for the beloved weatherman from fans, colleagues, and of course, Al’s TODAY family.

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram on Friday, writing, “I adore you, dearest @alroker. We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers. And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect.”

Dylan Dreyer penned a sweet note to her 3rd hour of TODAY co-host on Instagram, writing, “Al is the first person to visit, the first person to send a hand written note, the first person to call and reach out during good and bad times.”

“His positivity is genuine and infectious,” she continued. “Please keep this wonderful man in your prayers as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer. And use his diagnosis as a reminder for the men in your lives to get checked! You got this buddy!!!”

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb shared her messages of support on Twitter and Instagram alongside a photo of Al holding her baby daughter.

“Our al. You never miss a milestone.. you've been there for all of our moments... good or painful..” she wrote. “Haley's arrival... my breast cancer diagnosis.... know this @alroker we will be here for you too.... you've got this.”

Sheinelle Jones, Al’s other 3rd hour co-host, shared a few shots of the duo together on Instagram, writing, “Everyone knows I think *the world* of my dear friend @alroker ... you’re hearing it from all of us today, he is ALWAYS there for us.”

“Now, we are here for him as he battles prostate cancer,” she continued. “Al, when you beat this thing ... I’ll drink whatever was in that glass! 🥃 (I’m cooking for you too! 😉) Love you!”