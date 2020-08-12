Al Roker says surgery was a success in hospital video: 'Now comes the hard part'

Al Roker only has good news to report from his hospital bed on Wednesday.

After undergoing total shoulder replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City for arthritis in his right shoulder, Al says surgery was a success!

"I can't lift my arm, but I have been told by Dr. Riley Williams my surgery was a success," he says in an Instagram video. "Now comes the hard part of doing all the physical therapy, but that won't start until Monday."

He then continues to thank fans and followers for the well wishes, promising to see everyone in the "funny papers."

Al announced on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Tuesday that he will be off for the remainder of the week because of the procedure, which was his second shoulder operation in six years.

"It's not bad during the day, but at night it's an intense pain that literally wakes me up," Al said. "For the last month, I've only been sleeping about two or three hours a night, which even for me is a little bit less."

The 65-year-old TODAY co-host and weatherman had surgery back in 2014 to have the rotator cuff repaired in his left shoulder. Dr. Riley Williams III performed the 2014 surgery as well.

"What you can expect after having a shoulder replacement is 25-plus years of really good function, provided you do all the requisite things after surgery (like) getting good healing, good nutrition and physical therapy to restrengthen the muscles around the shoulder," Williams said Tuesday on the 3rd hour of TODAY. "It really, really is life-changing and can bring you back to a point where you don't even realize that you had the shoulder operated on in the first place."

Al is expected to be in a sling for three weeks and will undergo physical therapy for seven to 10 days in his recovery from the surgery.

Get better soon, Al!