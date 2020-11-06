Messages of support pour in for Al Roker following prostate cancer diagnosis

Messages of love and support have poured in for Al Roker after he revealed on TODAY Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The TODAY family, Al's colleagues and fans are sending their well-wishes to the beloved weatherman and co-host, who said he will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed next week and will be off the show for a few weeks while recovering.

He decided to publicly reveal his diagnosis to bring a spotlight to prostate cancer, particularly in African American men. One in 7 Black men, and 1 in 9 men overall, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Al was grateful for the support after deciding to share his journey.

I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way. Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks. https://t.co/Pzjkc9MqkG — Al Roker (@alroker) November 6, 2020

Al's wife, ABC reporter Deborah Roberts, also thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer. We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity. pic.twitter.com/jHIMnKYynB — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) November 6, 2020

The TODAY family and plenty of others made sure to let Al know that he has their support.

"I adore you, dearest @alroker," TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram. "We know you will beat this prostrate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers. And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect. ❤️"

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb posted messages of love for Al on Twitter and Instagram. "Our al. You never miss a milestone.. you've been there for all of our moments... good or painful," she shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the weatherman holding her daughter. "Haley's arrival... my breast cancer diagnosis.... know this @alroker we will be here for you too.... you've got this ❤️"

Thinking about my dear friend @alroker and wishing him the best as he faces prostate cancer. Sending so much love to you, Al! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sG2ghhQQol — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 6, 2020

"Al is the first person to visit, the first person to send a hand written note, the first person to call and reach out during good and bad times," Al's 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer wrote on Instagram. "His positivity is genuine and infectious. Please keep this wonderful man in your prayers as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer. And use his diagnosis as a reminder for the men in your lives to get checked! You got this buddy!!!"

"Everyone knows I think *the world* of my dear friend @alroker ... you’re hearing it from all of us today, he is ALWAYS there for us," Al's other 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones shared on Instagram. "Now, we are here for him as he battles prostate cancer. Al, when you beat this thing ... I’ll drink whatever was in that glass! 🥃 (I’m cooking for you too! 😉) Love you!"

.@AlRoker is the heart and soul of our @NBCNews family. He has been a role model to me -- and to all of us -- as a professional, and as a parent and husband.



We love you, Al. We're with you through this fight. 👊 https://t.co/RK9HNS63d6 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) November 6, 2020

About to go on the show this morning and feeling gobsmacked by Al’s story. But Craig’s right, this cancer picked the wrong person. @alroker’s good karma & positivity plus the advances of medicine will get him through it & he’s going to help countless others by sharing. 💜 https://t.co/Ql2fcEkmBG — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) November 6, 2020

I've relied on @alroker forecasts for as long as I can remember (especially when I'm covering hurricanes). So now I have a forecast: Al v C And the win will go to Al. ❤️. — Kerry Sanders (@KerryNBC) November 6, 2020

"We love you @alroker," MSNBC anchor Katy Tur tweeted.

America loves you so much @alroker everyone is pulling for you — Matt & Mars & I are sending all the strength we can ❤️ https://t.co/9bHq3X8asU — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 6, 2020

Love and best wishes to @alroker on a successful surgery and recovery next week. We are grateful for your partnership and leadership - even before your diagnosis – in raising awareness. Thank you for openly sharing your story so more men get checked & survive prostate cancer. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/53VPa2XpSb — Prostate Cancer Foundation (@PCFnews) November 6, 2020

.@alroker my thoughts are with you on a full recovery. Thank you for using this difficult moment in you own life to educate and inform. You have likely saved lives. https://t.co/hnBOFrWyZ3 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 6, 2020

Sending healing & loving thoughts to my friend @alroker !I know he’s going to be able to beat this prostate cancer!Al is one of the strongest, most positive people I know and nothing can stop him! ❤️ My love to the entire Roker family @debrobertsabc @LeilaRoker Courtney & Nick pic.twitter.com/hz9dFQQUaa — Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) November 6, 2020

All the positive vibes that Al is always sending out have been returned to him during a trying time.

"Anybody on this staff who's ever been through anything, one of your first calls you ever get is from this guy right here, so we're all here for you too, honey," Hoda said on TODAY.

"It's important to keep a positive attitude in any disease really," Al said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. "And again, because I've got a great support system, I'm a little ahead of the game that way."