'Bionic weatherman' Al Roker is 'feeling more like myself' after shoulder surgery

Al says he's now ready to take the mound at Yankee Stadium!

Al Roker checks in as he recovers from shoulder surgery

Aug. 14, 202003:47

By Drew Weisholtz

Al Roker is feeling more like Al Roker again.

The TODAY weatherman had total shoulder replacement surgery earlier this week and joined the 3rd hour of TODAY on Friday to let everyone know how he’s faring.

“The surgery went great,” he told the gang, after Sheinelle Jones introduced him as “the bionic weatherman.”

“Recovery went great, although I will admit this was harder than the knee and the hip, for some reason. I’m not quite sure why,” he said, referring to his past medical procedures on those body parts.

Al said he slept poorly in the hospital, but caught some better Zs last night at home.

“So, I’m feeling more like myself,” he said.

Al said his prognosis looks good.

“If I do the therapy right, which I plan to, I’ll get a full range of motion back,” he said.

“Now I could actually throw that first pitch at Yankee Stadium. It turns out I had an excuse because my shoulder was not good,” he added. (Al threw a bit of a dribbler on the mound at Citi Field before a Mets game in 2017.)

Al also maintained that sense of humor while reiterating the importance of people going under the knife if they need, even if they may be afraid to do so.

“The longer you wait, it’s not going to get any better," he said. "Research your surgeon. Get some good advice from people and just go ahead and do it. The thought of it is worse than actually getting it done.

"No, actually getting it done is worse, but once you get it done and you feel better, everything will be OK."

Drew Weisholtz