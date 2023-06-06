Ricki Lake is looking and feeling better than ever at age 54.

In a recent Instagram, the "Hairspray" star posed nude, hugging herself across the chest and sitting in a bathtub in what appears to me the middle of the forest with the water running.

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life," she wrote. "54 1/2 years old (young!)"

Lake has her head tossed back with her gray and white hair behind her, sporting a soft smile and shut eyes as the sunlight hits her face.

"Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love. Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever," she continued, referring to her husband, Ross Burningham.

Fellow celebrities and fans couldn't get enough of Lake's age-embracing post, taking to the comments with messages of love and support.

Rosie O'Donnell wrote, "i can't explain how much i adore u," with a red heart.

Meanwhile, Rachael Harris commented, "You just keep getting better and better lady," with a heart, hands-raised and clapping emojis.

The former talk show host has previously been open on social media about her appearance, sharing a video in December of the moment she shaved her head. In 2019, Lake shaved off most of her hair after going public about her lifelong struggle with hair loss.

“3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave a-- leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss,” Lake captioned the emotional video.

The raw footage shows Lake's hand following another person's along while they give her a buzz cut. She appears to tear up, holding her other hand to her chest.

“In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance,” she added.

Since shaving her head, Lake has grown her hair out into a short, chin-length gray bob. She's shown off her updated look in a variety of selfies on Instagram.