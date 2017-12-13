After newborn's life-threatening illness, mom warns about common virus

share tweet pin email

Last winter, Shanisty Ireland’s oldest children Luke and Eden kept passing illnesses back and forth. The constant coughing, sneezing and slight fevers were exhausting. At first, she thought her 5-week old son, Adam, was protected from the infections because he was breastfeeding. But suddenly, he became very ill.

“He threw up on my dad. It wasn’t just spit up,” Ireland, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, told TODAY. “He wasn’t opening his eyes and he was really starting to have that labored breathing. His head was bobbing; you could see his rib cage when he sucked in.”

Courtesy Shanisty Ireland After Adam's scary experience with RSV, his mom Shanisty Ireland let researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital take blood samples to help them better understand the virus.

Panicked, she rushed Adam to the pediatrician. A nose swab revealed Adam had respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. For most children, that simply means mild cold-like symptoms for about a week. That's what Ireland thought it was when the doctor sent them home.

But after a few days, Adam was sicker, developing a fever and other alarming symptoms.

“He didn’t have a wet diaper and he wasn’t eating at all,” she said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How this year's flu season could be more severe than in previous years Play Video - 3:15 How this year's flu season could be more severe than in previous years Play Video - 3:15

The pediatrician urged her to take the baby to the emergency room.

“Everybody who was working with him and speaking to me was dressed head to toe in masks. I was thinking, ‘I still don’t even know what RSV is,’” Ireland said. “It was very scary, especially because his fever started spiking.”

Courtesy Shanisty Ireland When Ireland took 5-week-old Adam to the hospital for labored breathing because of RSV, she had no idea how sick he was.

Adam received IV fluids, nose aspirations, and breathing treatments. Doctors said the infant needed to stay in the hospital until his health improved.

“It was terrifying,” Ireland said.

A common virus

While not commonly known, RSV is a viral infection that appears commonly from October to April each year.

“Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the more frequent viruses that all of us can suffer from,” said Dr. Octavio Ramilo, chief of infectious diseases at Nationwide’s Children Hospital.

Almost all children catch RSV before they turn 2, but for most, it's a mild respiratory illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's more, the body doesn’t develop antibodies against RSV, which means people can have it multiple times in their lives. In older children and adults, RSV leads to sneezing, coughing, runny noses, much like a common cold. Most people feel better in about a week. But in some infants, RSV can be deadly.

“Three, 4 percent, they get so sick that they need oxygen,” Ramilo said.

It's unclear why RSV is so serious for some children, though it more severely affects babies born prematurely, babies with asthma or chronic lung conditions, or babies under 6 months old. RSV starts with “a runny nose, mild cold.” By the third or fourth day, some infants struggle to breathe, lose their appetite and run a fever.

"The symptoms start very mild and all of a sudden they escalate and parents might get surprised by it," said Dr. Fariba Rezaee, a pediatric pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic, who did not treat Adam.

Courtesy Shanisty Ireland After her son was hospitalized last winter for RSV, Ireland shared his story to help others.

Rezaee said parents should seek help if their child:

Develops a fever

Is under 3 months old

Wheezes

Struggles to breathe or belly breathes

Has a cough that does not improve over time

"Wheezing, shortness of breath, those are the symptoms to right away seek help for," she said.

Ramilo is researching a possible vaccine for RSV. It is challenging because the vaccine needs to be attenuated so it doesn’t cause the illness, but strong enough to produce antibodies for the body to defend itself. His group has been using blood samples from babies like Adam to better understand how RSV acts in the body.

“It is not an easy process. It requires a lot of testing,” he said.

Courtesy Shanisty Ireland A year after being hospitalized for RSV, Adam has no lingering effects. But Ireland is cautious about who she lets her kids be around during cold and flu season.

There's no treatment specifically for RSV. Most of the medicines simply quell the symptoms, which is why "prevention is really important," said Rezaee.

To prevent spread of infection:

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Cover mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid crowded places during cold season.

Clean off surfaces, such as counters or door knobs (the virus survives for a few hours on surfaces).

Refrain from touching nose, eyes, and mouth.

Adam recovered after four days in Nationwide Children’s Hospital. A year later, he doesn’t have any lingering problems. Ireland shared his story to help others learn more about RSV.

“I didn’t recognize how serious it was until it was almost too late,” Ireland said. “RSV can hit any child and any person at any given time. I would really love for people to understand that and know what the signs are.”