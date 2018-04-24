At a follow-up pediatrician’s appointment, the doctor hypothesized Edie’s symptoms were due to croup and teething. But over the weekend, Edie’s health quickly deteriorated. She stopped walking, talking and eating.

“We kept her in a bed between us and gave her syringes of Pedialyte,” Monteiro explained.

On Monday, they returned to the emergency room after noticing Edie’s belly was distended. Doctors discovered her platelet count was dangerously low — around 17. Normal blood platelet counts are between 150,000 and 450,000. Edie had cancer. What’s more, the bump on her head was bleeding into her brain.

“Her blood couldn’t clot. She had a 5-centimeter mass near her kidney and spleen,” Monteiro said. “She was so sick.”

Edie Neumann was such a "force" that even when she was sick she was happy, her parents said. Courtesy Matt Neumann and Amanda Monteiro

When doctors tried a bone marrow aspiration to see if she had leukemia, they struggled because her bone marrow was stringy. Doctors suspected she had a neuroblastoma and they started chemotherapy immediately. But days later, doctors discovered she had acute megakaryoblastic leukemia (AMKL), a type of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) common in children with Down syndrome.

As she started her second round of chemotherapy, her belly swelled more and her blood pressure became so high she needed five hypertension medications.

“She was really, really sick,” Neumann, 35, said. “From October 9 to mid-January, we didn’t leave the hospital.”

After two rounds of chemo, though, Edie started improving, and doctors said Edie could return home.

“She was in remission and doing great,” Monteiro said. “We had really high hopes.”

During the third week of January, Edie returned for a third round of chemotherapy. On February 21, her blood tests showed no signs of cancer.

But this hope was short-lived. An MRI scan revealed she had cancerous lesions on her liver.

“It was so aggressive,” Monteiro said.

After two rounds of chemotherapy, it seemed like Edie's leukemia was gone. But weeks later, doctors found it in her liver and she quickly deteriorated. Matt Neumann and Amanda Monteiro

By March 5, Edie returned to the hospital and doctors performed another round of chemotherapy. They hoped if they eliminated the cancer in the liver, they could perform the bone marrow transplant. But that never happened.

“She just declined really quickly,” said Monteiro.

Edie went into septic shock and her liver started failing. By April 1, doctors said there was nothing they could do. Her parents tried making her comfortable.

“We had been telling her all week, ‘You can go, honey,’” Monteiro said.

Edie passed away on April 6 at 8:58 p.m. Only two hours later, Monteiro’s contractions started.

“I had just lost my baby, and I am in labor,” she said. “In less than 12 hours, we said goodbye to one daughter and said hello to another.”