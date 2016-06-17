What is cold water shock? Experts warn of risk and how to stay safe

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Over the July Fourth holiday, much of the country will be experiencing extreme heat. Forecasters warned of an "ongoing extensive heat wave" for the East Coast, from Maine to North Carolina. Rising temperatures will likely send many families to public pools, but if you or your kids are heading to the ocean, lakes or rivers, be careful: The water in most areas is still very cold this time of year — and could be deadly.

Last May, 4-year-old girl London DeDios fell into the Provo River in Utah. According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, quickly afterward, her mother, Brenda Nalleli DeDios, 34, and a bystander, Sean Zacharey Thayne, 30, both jumped in after her.

DeDios and Thayne couldn't locate the girl, and they were not able to get out of the river themselves. After authorities rescued them, they were transported to Utah Valley Hospital and pronounced dead. The 4-year-old girl's body was recovered the next day.

4-year-old London kisses her mom, Brenda, in a family photo. Go Fund Me

Though the river is dangerous on its own, full of rocks and branches, the temperature of the rapid water may have played a role.

"This river is cold in August when it's boiling outside," Utah County Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon told The Salt Lake Tribune. "It's even colder now, with snowmelt coming off the mountains."

Daryl Devey, operations and maintenance manager at the Central Utah Water Conservancy, said that the water that day was around 47-50 degrees in that area of the river.